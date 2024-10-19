But with so many things to see and do in Wales, you are never short of options. However, some of these activities can come at a cost to families.

If you are looking for things to do with the children throughout the October school holidays that won’t break the bank, you might want to check out Family Pass.

With the pass, you can save money on family days out all year round, including at zoos, theme parks, cinemas, restaurants and more – find out more via the Family Pass website.

Let’s take a look at some of the things you can do this half term in Wales, at a discounted price.

Half-term days out in Wales for families (with a discount)

Go to the cinema

If you want to see some of the latest films to hit the big screen - including the likes of The Wild Robot and Transformers One - Family Pass offers up to 30% off at cinemas including:

Cineworld

Odeon

Empire Cinemas

The 30% discount also applies to snacks too.

Head to the zoo

If your kids are obsessed with lions, tigers, bears or any other animals, there is plenty of fun to be had at the zoo or a safari park.

With the Family Pass you can get up to 40% off at a variety of zoos and safari parks.

You could head to the zoo for a discounted price this October half term with Family Pass. (Image: Getty Images)

Enjoy a meal out

Sick of cooking? Looking for a break? Family Pass has you covered, offering 25% off at various restaurants when you dine out.

The discount includes restaurants like:

Sizzling Pub and Grill

Hard Rock Cafe

Bar Buritto

Have fun indoors

As we head into autumn and edge closer to winter the weather is starting to cool down and there is more rain about, so indoor activities may be the way to go this half term.

Family Pass provides you with 30% off a range of indoor activities including Zip World Bounce Below and Laser Zone.

What is a Family Pass?

Family Pass is a digital member programme where families can sign up to access discounts at thousands of restaurants, attractions and activities across the UK.

You can search for all the offers at locations near you on the Family Pass website and app.

You can find out more and look at what’s included in a Family Pass membership via their website.

Try Family Pass out for just £1 as part of its current promotion where you spend a quid for 30 days (which then renews at £29 a year).

This deal gives you access to the free app, up to 40% off cinemas and up to 56% off at thousands of family days out.

On top of that, kids eat free at tonnes of restaurants and members can enjoy massive savings on UK family breaks.

From zoos to cinemas, families can keep their little ones entertained for less whether it’s the school holidays, a special occasion or a regular weekend.