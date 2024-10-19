Finding ways to keep the kids entertained over the half-term break can sometimes be a challenge.
But with so many things to see and do in Wales, you are never short of options. However, some of these activities can come at a cost to families.
If you are looking for things to do with the children throughout the October school holidays that won’t break the bank, you might want to check out Family Pass.
With the pass, you can save money on family days out all year round, including at zoos, theme parks, cinemas, restaurants and more – find out more via the Family Pass website.
Top 5 fun and affordable activities for kids
Let’s take a look at some of the things you can do this half term in Wales, at a discounted price.
Half-term days out in Wales for families (with a discount)
Go to the cinema
If you want to see some of the latest films to hit the big screen - including the likes of The Wild Robot and Transformers One - Family Pass offers up to 30% off at cinemas including:
- Cineworld
- Odeon
- Empire Cinemas
The 30% discount also applies to snacks too.
Head to the zoo
If your kids are obsessed with lions, tigers, bears or any other animals, there is plenty of fun to be had at the zoo or a safari park.
With the Family Pass you can get up to 40% off at a variety of zoos and safari parks.
Enjoy a meal out
Sick of cooking? Looking for a break? Family Pass has you covered, offering 25% off at various restaurants when you dine out.
The discount includes restaurants like:
- Sizzling Pub and Grill
- Hard Rock Cafe
- Bar Buritto
Have fun indoors
As we head into autumn and edge closer to winter the weather is starting to cool down and there is more rain about, so indoor activities may be the way to go this half term.
Family Pass provides you with 30% off a range of indoor activities including Zip World Bounce Below and Laser Zone.
Fun rainy day activities
What is a Family Pass?
Family Pass is a digital member programme where families can sign up to access discounts at thousands of restaurants, attractions and activities across the UK.
You can search for all the offers at locations near you on the Family Pass website and app.
You can find out more and look at what’s included in a Family Pass membership via their website.
Try Family Pass out for just £1 as part of its current promotion where you spend a quid for 30 days (which then renews at £29 a year).
RECOMMENDED READING:
- MAPPED: Best pick your own pumpkin patches in South Wales ahead of Halloween
- 5 days out for all the family to enjoy this Half Term without breaking the bank
- The great Newport bucket list: 15 must try experiences according to Chat GPT
This deal gives you access to the free app, up to 40% off cinemas and up to 56% off at thousands of family days out.
On top of that, kids eat free at tonnes of restaurants and members can enjoy massive savings on UK family breaks.
From zoos to cinemas, families can keep their little ones entertained for less whether it’s the school holidays, a special occasion or a regular weekend.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here