IFTEKHAR IQBAL HARIS, 57, of Market Street, Newport must pay £383 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proved in his absence that he failed to file his accounts with Companies House as director of Caribbean Twist Ltd on October 31, 2023.

SHAKIA BLACKWOOD, 21, of Lysaght Avenue, Newport must pay £414.20 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge for failing to hand over a valid ticket not in a designated compulsory ticket area between Newport and Cardiff Central railway stations on June 25.

ANGHARAD LOUISE ANDREE CONWAY, 34, of Gellihaf, Blackwood must pay £425 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to file her accounts with Companies House as director of Ty Melin Bakery Ltd on October 31, 2023.

HELEN LOUISE CONWAY, 61, of Gellihaf, Blackwood must pay £307 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted failing to file her accounts with Companies House as director of Ty Melin Bakery Ltd on October 31, 2023.

JACEY DAVIES, 18, of Alexandra Road, Ynysddu, Caerphilly must pay £414.20 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge for failing to hand over a valid ticket not in a designated compulsory ticket area between Newport and Cardiff Central railway stations on June 25.

LORNE GROVES, 26, of Picton Road, Abersychan, Pontypool must pay £418.40 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge for travelling without a valid ticket between Cwmbran and Cardiff Central railway stations on May 10.

BRANDON BASKERVILLE, 25, of Westfield, Caldicot must pay £420.30 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge for travelling on a train without a valid ticket in Chepstow on June 21.

CIERA DAY, 20, of Dol Fran, Caerphilly must pay £161.40 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge for travelling on a train without a valid ticket between Caerphilly and Barry Island on June 1.

CODY BAYNTON, 22, of Westfield, Caldicot must pay £168.30 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge for travelling on a train without a valid ticket in Chepstow on June 21.

KATIE MILLER, 19, of Diamond Close, Caerphilly must pay £410.70 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge for travelling on a train without a valid ticket at Aber on June 19.

NATALIE MOYO, 20, of Livingstone Place, Newport must pay £414.20 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge for failing to hand over a valid ticket not in a designated compulsory ticket area between Newport and Cardiff Central railway stations on June 18.

ADALA CIRPAC, 54, of Corporation Road, Newport must pay £425.50 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge for travelling on a train without a valid ticket in Abergavenny on June 22.