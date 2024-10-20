Alvin (Image: Submitted) Alvin - Cockapoo - one year old. Alvin has come to us from a breeder. At the moment he can be quite worried of some people and so would be looking for a calm and quiet home. Alvin will need a home with another resident dog to help him settle into his new life. He has never lived in a home before and will need understanding adopters.



Dotty (Image: Submitted) Dotty - Golden Retriever - six years old. Dotty has come from her breeder. She's a little saggy in her undercarriage but this may improve with introduction to exercise. She will need an active home full of fun. Dotty will need to learn all about house training but she can already walk on a lead and would love to take long walks with her new family. She will settle best with a kind resident dog to copy and learn from.

Jerry (Image: Submitted) Jerry - Border Collie - two years old. Jerry has come from his breeder to find a loving home. Jerry is intelligent, active and keen to please. He learns things in seconds, is a happy boy and is so much fun to be around. He will need an active home. We feel he can be an only dog or could live with others.

Pandora (Image: Submitted) Pandora - Husky - six years old. Pandora came to us from a breeder in 2023 and was adopted, and has sadly been returned to us through no fault of her own, due to her owner's health. She's extremely affectionate and listens well to commands, as well as walking perfectly on the lead and responding to recall in the big yard. She cannot go to a home where there are other dogs or cats. As a husky she needs plenty of attention and exercise to get her through the day and prevent her from getting frustrated and overweight.

Strudle (Image: Submitted) Strudle - Pomsky - six months. Strudle is a little unsure but ok once in your arms and accepts a cuddle. She has come to us from a breeder along with some of her litter mates as an unsold puppy. She will need to live with kind resident dogs that are happy with a bouncy puppy around. She will need an active home where se gets plenty of exercise, enrichment and training as she grows to become a well rounded girl.