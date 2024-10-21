Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.
Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.
If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.
Ava Bullimore was born on September 9, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 13oz. Her parents are Lauren Carter and Louis Bullimore, of Pontnewydd, and her big brother is Leo,11.
Elsie-Grace Wren Roderick was born on May 8, 2024, at home in Treowen. Her parents are Rachael and Rhys Roderick and her siblings are Aria-Rose, five, Eirwen, four, Aneira, two, and Osian, one.
Clara Regan Henderson was born three weeks early on September 2, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran weighing 6lb 7oz. Her parents are Peter and Elaine Henderson, of Cwmtillery, and her siblings are Sienna, nine and Maci, six.
