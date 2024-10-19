The show, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has been performed on the West End since 2017 but is now touring the UK for the first time, with a residency at the Wales Millennium Centre from November 26, 2024, to January 25, 2025.

The South Wales Argus sat down with the tour's Shaq Taylor, who plays Alexander Hamilton, and Sam Oladeinde, who plays Aaron Burr, to look ahead to their visit.

Mr Oladeinde said: "It's really exciting.

"I think there's something really exciting about bringing a show that has had so much success around the world.

"To be able to bring the show to new audiences around the UK, and around Ireland, is so exciting and feels so inspiring to be able to do that."

Mr Taylor added: "It really ties in with the theme of the show, of doing things for the first time.

"And that really resonates with doing this tour.

"Like Sam said, to bring it to people that may have not heard the story before or had the chance to see it.

"That's something really, really special."

Mr Oladeinde and Mr Taylor explained that they are excited to explore Cardiff and see what the city has to offer.

Shaq Taylor as Alexander Hamilton (Image: Danny Kaan)

Mr Oladeinde said: "One of the things that we've particularly discovered as a company is that everyone is a foodie.

"So I think we're just really excited to see what ends up happening as we arrive in the first week, we meet some of the local company members who join us at the Millennium Centre, and we go, right, okay, what do we do? Where do we go to eat?

"And they throw up all of the options that don't feel as touristy and super huge names.

"They show us the little restaurant on the side of the road that no one knows about, but it has the best this or whatever.

"And so that's what I'm interested to find out about.

"Cardiff has got incredible history as well.

"Going to see the castle and the St Fagans Museum."

On the reaction to Hamilton on the UK and Ireland tour so far, Mr Taylor said: "The reactions so far have been really positive.

"I think this musical packs in a lot of information. I was going to say a short space of time, but nearly three hours is quite a long time.

"It packs it in quite nicely without it seeming like a lecture or some information just being thrown at you."

Mr Oladeinde added: "I think what makes the show so special is that even though it's a quintessentially American musical, the story and the life of Hamilton is so universal.

"One of our directors was saying that there's a theory that all stories in the world ever are one of eight different types, and Hamilton has all eight different types of stories in it.

"It's got the love story, it's got the betrayal, it's got the jealousy, it's got the murder, it's got absolutely everything in it.

Sam Oladeinde as Aaron Burr (Image: Danny Kaan)

"So even though it's told about this guy who becomes what the USA is today, the story itself is completely universal.

"It's not really about America, It's about love. It's about life, death, legacy, excitement, childhood.

"It's all of these different things packaged into this show that happens to revolve around this incredible man and this incredible historical figure called Alexander Hamilton.

"But that means that everyone can connect to the show, regardless of whether if you're from New York City, or if you're from Cardiff, or if you're from Timbuktu, there is something that's so universal that people just resonate with.

"And that is one of the reasons why the show is phenomenal and a success for our generation."

For both men, the role was a dream come true. Mr Taylor first saw the show in 2017 on the West End and wanted to be part of the company. "It's crazy how life throws a curve, but I wanted a small part of the show but it gave me the biggest role in the show."

Mr Oladeinde has prior Hamilton experience, being an understudy for the role of Aaron Burr in the original West End cast but didn't take to the stage. "I went on about my career feeling like my Hamilton journey hadn't really ended.

"I think doing the role has been just a complete joy."

On coming to Cardiff, Mr Oladeinde said: "The show is going to be the event to come to in November, in December, in January.

"I guess for people who aren't that big into theatre, for people who aren't that big into musical theatre, especially, even if you're ambivalent to it, or if you hate it, this is probably the show that will test that.

"Hamilton at the Millennium Centre. This year, original UK and Ireland tour cast. Come and see something special."

Tickets are available on the Wales Millennium Centre website.