Shocking CCTV footage captured Aaron Hughes mercilessly pummelling Robert Jones near the entrance of the Cambrian in Tredegar town centre.

It was played by prosecutor William Bebb at Cardiff Crown Court after the defendant pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

Hughes can be seen raining blows down on Mr Jones after he is knocked to the ground lying face down and appears to be unconscious.

The “intoxicated” Hughes had earlier been “ejected” from the pub and claimed his victim had been a “nuisance” that night.

Mr Jones was taken to hospital in an ambulance and there were initial fears he had suffered a bleed on the brain.

The alcohol-fuelled and unprovoked assault happened at around 10.20pm on Saturday, August 26 last year.

Mr Bebb said the 30-year-old defendant, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar has one previous conviction.

That was also for ABH which was committed in 2011 when he was a teenager.

Hughes, who was represented by Alex Granville, is in full-time employment and lives with his parents, the court heard.

His barrister said his client is taking steps to tackle his “drinking problem”.

The judge, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey, told Hughes: “What really sticks out is that you behaved like an animal.

“He may have been a nuisance in the pub but you had no excuse or reason to attack him in the way you did.

“Not only was it unprovoked but you repeatedly punched him, even when he was on the floor.

“It was only luck that you didn’t cause grave injury.”

He added: “You are someone who indulges in the use of alcohol.”

The defendant was jailed for 10 months suspended for 18 months and ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

He has to wear a sobriety tag for 90 days after being made the subject of an alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement.

Hughes will also have to pay a £187 surcharge and £150 costs.