Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall acknowledged the problem has seen many family carers “pushed to breaking point looking after the people they love”, as she committed to learning lessons to “put this right”.

The issue of people being penalised for going over their earnings limit for carer’s allowance even by as little as a few pence per week has previously been branded a “scandal” by a charity.

Historic overpayments have led to many carers – who must earn £151 a week or less to qualify for the allowance – unwittingly racking up unmanageable levels of debt and some quitting their jobs as a result.

Carers UK said some people have been left owing “hundreds, thousands and sometimes tens of thousands of pounds” to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), after not realising they had gone over the earnings limit and not fulfilling their duty to inform the department as a result.

The review, announced by the Government on Wednesday, will be led by Liz Sayce, who is the former chief executive of Disability Rights UK.

Work and pensions minister Andrew Western said the Government has an “obligation” to recover overpayments made to carers.

While, employment minister Alison McGovern told the Commons the Labour Government had “inherited a system where busy carers already struggling under a huge weight of responsibility have been left having to repay large sums of overpaid carer’s allowance sometimes worth thousands of pounds, so what is supposed to be a safety net designed to catch those in need has instead felt like it is designed to catch them out”.

But Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey insisted the majority of cases of overpayment should be “written off immediately”.

He told the Commons: “I’d like to ask the minister if she can reshape the review she’s announced, because it does seem to me self-evident that the vast majority of overpayments of carer’s allowance should be written off immediately.”

While he acknowledged there might be some cases of genuine fraud, he said the DWP “shouldn’t be persecuting tens of thousands of carers whose overpayments were caused by the crazy cliff edge in the current carer’s allowance system, and the DWP’s own incompetence in failing to notify them of overpayment immediately”.

Organisations representing carers welcomed the review but echoed the call for a commitment to write off debts and for wider reform of the “archaic and unfair” carer’s allowance system overall.

Carers Trust chief executive Kirsty McHugh said: “Too many people have had their lives ruined by being pursued for huge sums of money simply because they made an honest mistake.

“These fines need to be written off and the systems allowing them to build up must be overhauled.

“The Government should also take this opportunity to review and reform the archaic and unfair carer’s allowance system as a whole. Created in the 1970s, it’s just not fit for purpose today.”

She described the allowance of £81.90 a week as “insultingly low” and said its strict eligibility criteria prevents people “balancing caring with work”.