Tomoe Valve Ltd, which is based at Queensway Meadows Industrial Estate and manufactures high-performance butterfly valves, is on track to boost its exports by 20 per cent to £6 million by the end of this financial year, following a string of international deals recently secured with support from the Welsh Government.

Denise Cole, Finance Director at Tomoe Valve (Image: Anthea Crowe) The company is eyeing expansion in the US as a primary route to international growth, having recently landed a £1.6 million contract with a US government-funded project in Washington state.

The deal will see up to 80 valves installed at one of the world’s largest factories for advanced silicon battery materials primarily used in the production of electric vehicles, consumer electronics and electric flight.

Most recently, Tomoe Valve’s products have also been used to develop the UK’s first fully electric fire engine.

In recent months, Tomoe Valve has also secured an order worth almost £1 million in Japan for butterfly valves to be used in water treatment facilities.

Set up in Newport in 1986, the business employs more than 40 people.

Denise Cole, finance director at Tomoe Valve Ltd said: “International sales have always been an integral part of our business, with many of our original customer base being located in markets overseas.

"Our business has been built by exports. Our products are used in high-value manufacturing projects across the world, so while we may only have a handful of customers at a time, those customers bring us large revenue opportunities, much like our latest deal in the US worth £1.6 million.

“Being able to understand potential markets without spending months on research and feasibility testing has been such an asset to the business. We are able to hit the ground running and focus on what matters most to us – the people behind the business."

Rebecca Evans, cabinet secretary for economy, energy and planning said: “It is fantastic to see first-hand the exporting success of Tomoe Valve, which is at the forefront of Welsh companies supporting the transition to green technologies."