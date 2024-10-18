However, there are some things you should avoid storing in your shed this winter.

To help you avoid making storage mistakes, experts from GardenBuildingsDirect have shared the six items you should remove from your shed or outbuildings to avoid having to replace them.

Many items commonly stored in sheds are not able to withstand the elements during the autumn and winter months because they can be vulnerable to cold and damp weather.

A garden shed is ideal for storing things but some items shouldn't be left in there during the colder months (Image: Getty) Storing items incorrectly could be costly as homeowners might need to replace them and things like paints and electricals could be expensive to re-buy.

6 items you should remove from your shed before winter

Paint

Leaving leftover paint in a shed is a common mistake, according to the experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.

Paint must be stored correctly to maintain its quality and make sure it can be re-used in the future.

Keeping leftover paint in the shed during the winter months could cause it to congeal, separate or dry out.

Power tool batteries

If you keep power tool batteries in your shed, the cold temperatures could reduce the efficiency and lifespan of them.

Therefore, leaving them in the shed during autumn and winter could mean you have to replace them.

Pet food

Before the colder weather arrives, make sure you remove all pet food from your shed because the scent attracts pests like mice so it’s best to keep any food items indoors and away from rodents.

Bedding and fabrics

Any old pet bedding, toys or fabrics can become damp and mouldy when stored in a shed and exposed to the elements so instead, it’s best to store them indoors to avoid having to throw them away.

Mice and other rodents may also seek shelter inside of bedding or other materials in your shed.

Chemicals

Some liquid pesticides can crystallise in cold temperatures, damaging them and making them more difficult to work with or completely unusable.

Electronics

Rodents such as mice look for warmth in outbuildings during the colder months and they might nibble on electrical chargers and break expensive electrical equipment.

A spokesperson for GardenBuildingsDirect said: “Garden sheds are really handy for storage, but it is important homeowners don’t mistake them as a storage space for all household items.

"Storing items incorrectly can come at a cost and creates unnecessary waste.

“Sheds provide an unsuitable environment for things like paint, chemicals, old pet bedding and toys.

"Instead, these should be stored in a dry space where they are not exposed to cold temperatures and dampness.

“Storage for items like paint and chemicals can be tricky, especially if you don’t have an abundance of space.

"However, making sure to store items properly is essential, especially over the colder months when garden buildings are exposed to the elements.”