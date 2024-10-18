With good weather not guaranteed, finding somewhere you can enjoy yourself come rain or shine can be tricky, especially if you don’t want to break the bank.

To help you decide how to spend your time off, here are a few activities you can enjoy with the family while on a budget.

From cinemas to theme parks, there are lots of adventures waiting to happen this Half Term across the UK.

5 budget-friendly days out for Half Term across the UK

See the latest films at the cinema

If the Half Term serves up some less-than-ideal weather, a quick trip to your local cinema can be a great opportunity to unwind while enjoying a film and sharing some snacks with loved ones.

Cinemas are a great place to enjoy a few hours away from cold autumn weather (Image: Canva) While the cinema can seem like a pricey trip, especially for families, you can help keep the cost down by taking advantage of Family Pass’ cinema offer.

Family Pass is giving film buffs up to 30% off cinema and snacks at popular chains such as Cineworld, Odeon, Empire and more.

Picnic with your favourite snacks

Although it’s October, the weather can still be kind to us so if you’re looking for a cheap and easy afternoon activity, why not enjoy a picnic with your favourite snacks?

Take a trip to the supermarket or make use of what’s left in your cupboards at home and take some food with you for a picnic at your closest park or green space.

If the weather turns on you, a picnic inside the car is still a great way to enjoy the school holiday – who doesn’t love a game of Eye Spy?

Zoos and safaris

Have you got some animal lovers in your care this Half Term?

If you’re unsure of where to go and what to do, a trip to your local zoo or safari can be lots of fun for all the family.

What’s more, these trips can be educational, teaching your children about the animals and their habitats.

From Edinburgh Zoo to Marwell Zoo, or even Exmoor Zoo, there are plenty to visit across the country and with the Family Pass’ offer, you can save up to 40% off zoos and safaris this Half Term, making the price of tickets more manageable.

Top 5 fun and affordable activities for kids

Go for a walk

Across the UK, there are plenty of great places for an Autumn walk.

If you’re looking for a new way to enjoy a walk in your local area, you can create a wildlife bingo – giving your kids something to look out for as they stroll.

When they see some wildlife featured on their bingo cards, they can cross it off and you can decide the prize for the winner.

You can make the difficulty level as high or low as you’d like and you could even add some plants, trees or other things you might see like benches, people and dogs.

Go Ape and similar outdoor activities give kids somewhere to burn their energy and have fun (Image: Newsquest)

Outdoor activities

While school’s out, your children might have some extra energy so why not head to an outdoor activity for the day?

From Go Ape to Zip World to Countrywide Paintball, there’s something for everyone and what’s more, you can have a great day out while saving some cash.

Family Pass is giving up to 56% off outdoor activities – ideal if you’re looking for a day out that won’t break the bank.

More outdoor activities are also available – choose one which suits you and enjoy the adventure!

Recommended reading:

What is Family Pass?





Family Pass is a digital member programme where families can sign up to access discounts at thousands of restaurants, attractions and activities across the UK.

You can search for all the offers at locations near you on the Family Pass website and app.

You can find out more and look at what’s included in a Family Pass membership via their website.

Try Family Pass out for just £1 as part of its current promotion where you spend a quid for 30 days (which then renews at £29 a year).

This deal gives you access to the free app, up to 40% off cinemas and up to 56% off at thousands of family days out.

On top of that, Kids eat free at tonnes of restaurants and members can enjoy massive savings on UK family breaks.

From zoos to cinemas, families can keep their little ones entertained for less whether it’s the school holidays, a special occasion or a regular weekend.

What are you planning to do with your kids during the Half Term? Let us know in the comments.