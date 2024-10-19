It is hoped the framework will help ensure all electric vehicle users can access charge points easily.

Increased electric vehicle take-up, combined with the country’s geography, means that as many as 55,000 fast chargers and 4,000 rapid chargers by 2030 are needed, according to the Electric Vehicle Charging Strategy for Wales.

Mott MacDonald will use its transport consultancy, engineering, commercial and planning services expertise to help the Welsh Government plan and deliver roll out of the infrastructure.

Graeme Smith, divisional general manager for Transport and Mobility Solutions, said: “Transport is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, so to meet decarbonisation targets and improve air quality, the shift to electric vehicles must speed up. We’re pleased that the Welsh Government has trusted us with making this happen through the planning and rollout of new ECVI.”

In addition to the ECVI framework, Mott MacDonald is also supporting Wales on its transition towards a sustainable and integrated transport system.

This includes undertaking design work for Cardiff Crossrail, delivering analysis and optioneering for bus corridors across southwest Wales and developing the business case for the A494 River Dee replacement bridge.