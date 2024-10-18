At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Labour Cabinet on Wednesday, October 16, senior councillors received an annual monitoring report of the CCTV performance during 2023/2024.

There are 55 CCTV high definition cameras covering six town centre zones which are in Abertillery, Blaina, Brynmawr, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, and Tredegar.

Their purpose is to help tackle crime and disorder and during the year there was an “operational change” to how the cameras are run.

In July 2023 Blaenau Gwent entered an agreement with Caerphilly Council who now oversee the day to day running of the system.

Deputy council leader, and environment portfolio holder Cllr Helen Cunningham explained that the cameras cover “public spaces” and did not include individual premises or body cameras.

Cllr Cunningham added that the internet connection for the CCTV had improved from 10MB to 100MB connection.

This means that the images can be transferred quicker to the control room in Caerphilly.

Cllr Cunningham said: “We had 114 actioned requests for the period and that’s relating to the police who rely on some of the footage we provide them.”

Council leader Cllr Steve Thomas said: “What it does is demonstrate the great working relationship with Gwent Police in monitoring for crimes to provide a safer environment for our citizens.”

He added that the police also had “good results” using footage from cameras in doorbells.

“Clearly these are useful tools to fight crime for all of us,” said Cllr Thomas

Portfolio holder for regeneration and economic development Cllr John Morgan said: “The feedback I get is that the community see the way the cameras are working as a positive.”

Councillors approved the report which will now go on to be published on the council’s website.

In recent weeks, concerns have been raised that anti-social behaviour in Blaenau Gwent is getting worse, especially due to dangerous e-bike and scooter riders.

At a council meeting last month senior Gwent Police officer Superintendent Michael Richards appeared before councillors and told them that incidents of anti-social behaviour in Blaenau Gwent by 34 per cent between April and the end of June.