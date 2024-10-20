Mark Bright, 60, then drove off from the Castle View Shopping Centre car park in Caerphilly and refused to be breathalysed when the police caught up with him.

The defendant admitted dangerous driving, intentional strangulation and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Prosecutor Alice Sykes told Cardiff Crown Court how the offences occurred on the evening of Saturday, October 21, 2023.

MORE NEWS: Road sweeper driver banned after being caught drug driving

Bright had been driving a Mitsubishi Space Wagon.

The defendant, of Hanbury Square, Bargoed, Caerphilly has “a substantial record of previous convictions” but none since 2018.

He was represented by Kevin Seal who asked for his client to be given credit for his guilty pleas.

The judge, Recorder John Philpotts, told Bright: “Police received at least two 999 calls.

“They were made by members of the public who were understandably concerned about the way you were driving and colliding with other vehicles and police attended at the scene.

“Officers found that vehicles had been damaged and you were traced and the police discovered there'd been an altercation between you and your victim during which you grabbed him around the throat.

“You admit this and that you pushed him against a wall, causing him to experience some difficulty in breathing.”

Recorder Philpotts added: “You took the only route out of the car park and your main intention was not to drive at people but to remove yourself from the scene.

“You drove away but you were arrested. You declined to answer questions in interview but gave a prepared statement in which in general terms you denied that you had committed any offences.

“You have admitted that you failed without good reason to provide a sample of breath.”

Bright was jailed for 12 months suspended for two years.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was banned from driving for two years.

The defendant will have to sit an extended driving test if he wants to regain his licence.

Bright must also pay a victim surcharge.