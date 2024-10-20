That's why I decided to head down to the double award-winning Saffron Kitchen Indian takeaway in Cwmbran for dinner on Thursday evening.

The takeaway has recently been crowned the Best Takeaway in South Wales at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2024 on October 6, just a year after securing a similar title at the CurryLife Awards in 2023.

After seeing all this award winning success, I thought it was about time to see what all the fuss was about, and I enjoy an Indian, so I headed down after work on Thursday.

Upon arrival, I was warmly greeted by owners Shumon Uddin, Mohammed Ali and their team, who had earlier requested my favourite curries which they promised they would make with "a spin".

I love an Indian, but don't always like spicy dishes, so my go to is always something mild or of medium heat, but I had no idea what dishes I would be given and was keen to maintain the surprise.

I love an Indian takeaway, and I think I found a new favourite (Image: NQ) Despite clearly being very busy with walk-ins and phone deliveries, I was only waiting for around 10 minutes before Shumon brought out a large box full of a variety of curries, rice, naan, and side dishes for me to try.

The sheer number of dishes made my jaw drop - I had more than enough food to feed a village, and after assisting me to the car I took the food home, and remained very impressed that the food was still hot after a 20-minute drive home.

The sheer number of dishes I was given made my jaw drop (Image: NQ) I quickly decided this was going to be a group meal, and shared with my housemates, as we tucked into a wide range of curries - from korma to butter chicken, tikka masala and makhani - some of which were my traditional favourites while a couple of others were unusual choices.

On top of that, I had three naans, two boxes of rice, onion salads. onion bhajis and pots of mango chutney and mint sauce.

My housemates and I tucked into the wide variety of dishes I brought home (Image: NQ) I had a mix of all the curries available, and from the first bite, it was clear that this place is all about flavour with rich spices arising from each sauce, which had been made with care, thick and creamy in the korma and butter chicken, while providing a slight hint of heat in the makhani.

On each occasion, the meat was succulent and fall apart in the mouth, exactly as you want from a curry.

I eagerly had a bit of all the dishes on offer (Image: NQ)

It quickly became very clear to me why this takeaway is so popular in Cwmbran and throughout South Wales, with the passion and care for their dishes prevalent in every single item I was offered.

I would highly recommend paying a visit to Saffron Kitchen where you can be sure of a warm welcome and a delicious meal that's value for money, no matter what you order.

Saffron Kitchen can be contacted via their website or by calling 01633 865070 at 6 Commercial Street in Cwmbran, and is open from 5-10.30pm.