Gwent Police officers seized two dogs from an address in Ebbw Vale on Wednesday, October 16, following a string of warrants and reports of concern connected to "suspected banned and dangerous breeds."

Sergeant Dan Wise, said: “While the animals are due to undergo assessment by dog legislation officers, we suspect they are unregistered and of a banned breed.

“We understand that banned breeds are a concern for many in our communities and are constantly assessing any information we receive from the public and planning warrants like this week’s to ensure our streets are safe.

"If you believe you may have information about a dangerous dog where you live, please speak to us."

Contact the police via 101, social media or the website if you have any information regarding illegal breeds, dangerous dogs, ASB involving dogs, or when dogs are involved in any criminal activity.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

In the UK, it’s against the law to own certain types of dog.

These are the:

Pit Bull Terrier

Japanese Tosa

Dogo Argentino

Fila Brasileiro

XL Bully dogs are banned in England and Wales.

It’s against the law to:

sell a banned dog

abandon a banned dog

give away a banned dog

breed from a banned dog.

On 31 December 2023, the first stage of the XL Bully ban came into effect after the breed was added the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

The second stage of the XL bully ban came into effect in February. Now, it is a criminal offence to own an XL Bully dog in England and Wales unless your dog has a Certificate of Exemption, third party insurance, with the dog muzzled and on a lead in a public place. If not, police may have the power to seize it.

The Government has offered further advice on owning XL bullies here.