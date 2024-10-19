The events are open to all residents. The aim is to help residents access valuable resources in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

Organisations taking part include MCC services, Citizen's Advice, foodbanks, Severn Wye Energy Agency, Warm Wales, the Department for Work and Pensions, and Gateway Credit Union.

The events will also feature free family activities, including food sustainability, play and craft sessions, pumpkin decorating and much more.

The events will take place on October 29 at Bridges Centre, Monmouth – 11am to 4pm; October 30 at Chepstow Drill Hall – 11am to 4pm; October 31 Abergavenny Market – 11am to 4pm; and November 12 at Caldicot Library from 12pm to 4pm.

MCC's cabinet member for equalities and engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, said: "These events can provide our residents with information that will help them in difficult times. If you're looking for information or support, pop along this half term to speak to the wonderful teams and organisations that can assist you."