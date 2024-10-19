Tasha has also used her platform to advocate for inclusivity, with her debut novel ‘Hit Different’ following the story of a young deaf dancer Cassie discovering her true potential.

Tasha and dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec hope to follow in the footsteps of Rose Ayling-Ellis, who was the first deaf contestant on Strictly and won the 19th series in 2021.

Experts at easyfundraising are highlighting a way shoppers can show their support and help raise funds for deaf charities or good causes by online shopping via easyfundraising’s website or app.

To date, online shoppers have raised over £28,000 for audibly impaired charities and good causes through easyfundraising.

The Wales Deaf Football Association has received more than £100 from supporters doing their online shopping through easyfundraising and North Wales Deaf Association, based in Conwy, has received more than £1,200 so far.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, said: “Tasha’s performances every Saturday night make her a role model to many up and down the country.

"Her high-profile spot on the show we hope will inspire others to support deaf charities and causes which work so hard to ensure an impairment does not restrict individuals from doing what they love.

"We would urge people to get involved and make it count with their online purchases – even that takeaway to enjoy the show with could raise for a charity or cause!

“Even a little can go a long way and the best part is these donations are raised at no extra cost. With easyfundraising it's never been so simple to get involved.”

