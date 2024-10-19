The winners of this week's St David's Hospice Care Lotto have been announced.
First prize of £1,000 was snapped up by ticket number 16620 from Welsh Newton Common, near Monmouth.
Ticket number 69504 from Griffithstown, Pontypool, won £500.
The third prize of £250 went to ticket number 19617 of Risca, while £50 was won by ticket number 71112 of New Inn.
Twenty additional people each claimed £10: 02579, 04770, 07242, 21004, 23062, 23918, 26024, 28233, 34896, 42831, 62953, 76791, 90199, 100769, 101428, 101621, 102072, 102105, 102257, and 500073.
The earnings from the £1 tickets are important as they go towards the hospice's annual running costs which exceed £8 million.
The draw took place on October 18, 2024.
