The 48-hour order will come into effect on Wellington Way in Rhymney at 6.00pm this evening (Friday, October 18) and will remain in place until 6pm on Sunday, October 20.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter): "We're issuing the order following a recent increase in anti-social behaviour."

Wellington Way in Rhymney (Image: Google) Dispersal orders give officers the power to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to anti-social behaviour.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

Gwent Police said the dispersal order covers Wellington Way, Plantation Terrace, and "all public spaced and thoroughfares on the following map."

A dispersal order will be in place over 48-hours on Wellington Way (Image: Gwent Police)