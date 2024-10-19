Thomas Carroll was awarded Broker of the Year, while Callum Higgins, from the Newport office, took home the Young Broker of the Year title.

Host Keith Farnan highlighted Thomas Carroll's independence, noting that the judges were impressed by its unique position as 'a true independent in a sector increasingly monopolised by large-scale operators'.

He also commended the company’s transition to employee ownership, saying it 'provided ample proof that investing in people and communities is the way to build a successful business'.

Callum Higgins, who joined Thomas Carroll in 2020 as a commercial broker, has progressed to take on responsibility for some of the company’s largest corporate clients.

He has completed his chartered insurance qualification and is now considering pursuing his fellowship.

Gareth Cotty, chief commercial officer at Thomas Carroll, said: “To see one of our young, ambitious colleagues honoured by our peers is a proud moment for us all. The judges’ feedback was a testament to the hard work and passion we bring every day.

"It was a fantastic evening celebrating Thomas Carroll’s journey and the bright future ahead for Callum and our business.”