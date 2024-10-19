And figures, from the Robert Walters' Benefits Guide show that a fifth would disguise it as a general illness, with 37 per cent of women saying they would try to cope with it or just ignore it.

The guide also revealed that while more than four-fifths of employers offer sick leave, fewer than a 10th offer any kind of menopause leave.

Lucy Bisset, director of Robert Walters, said: “Menopausal women represent a significant proportion of the UK workforce, yet our research highlights how workplace support for them is almost non-existent.

“This leaves women having to cope with a range of symptoms alone - ranging from hot flushes, low mood and migraines – so it’s no wonder many try to push them to the back of their mind.

“Not only are professionals covering up their symptoms – but there is a mounting worry among those yet to experience menopause that when they do, it will negatively impact their work.

“As with implementing any workforce change, asking for feedback from those currently experiencing or who have experienced menopause about what support they’d value most in the workplace is a great first step – whether that be ramped up hybrid-working, flexi-work times or even time off for those with severe symptoms.”