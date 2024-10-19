Pontypool Community Council was accused of lacking Christmas cheer last December as it only provided one decorated tree, in the centre of the town, having axed funding for trees across the district.

But the council said it supported a number of events to celebrate the festive season and had agreed to plant live trees, across the areas, which could be decorated and would also have a biodiversity benefit.

It was intended to plant the trees in the spring but councillors will be updated on planting when they meet for their monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 23.

At the September meeting the council agreed to award a contract for £4,800 to Jacksons Nurseries for the planting of trees in 16 locations.

The funding is to be taken from the council’s general reserve as there isn’t sufficient funds in its biodiversity budget.

At their meeting on Wednesday councillors will also be asked to approve spending £250 on a legal agreement with Torfaen Borough Council related to planting six of the trees on its land.

Those locations will be Cold Barn Farm in Trevethin; Osborne Road North, Pontnewenydd; opposite the Bell Inn, High Street, Pontypool; the green at 43 Woodfield Road, New Inn; Station Road, Griffithstown and the Ellipse between East Avenue and Rowan Crescent, Sebastopol.

Councillors will be updated on other locations, outside the borough council’s ownership, at the meeting as well as planting schedules and how they will communicate with local communities. They will also consider how the trees will be lit and decorated.

The council will also have to consider costs for fencing for the trees.

Last year only a tree at the Memorial Gates, at Pontypool Park, was provided, a decision criticised by former council member and borough councillor Giles Davies who, on social media, accused the community council of “stealing Christmas” from outlying areas.