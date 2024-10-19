And 83 per cent admit a ‘sniff test’ is enough to decide if an item is fresh enough to wear.

The new study by garment care specialists Philips uncovered that 86 per cent don’t put clothes in the wardrobe after washing, with many resorting to a chair buried in a mountain of clothes.

Brits also dump their clothes on the stairs (24 per cent), floor (13 per cent) and desk (12 per cent), with those aged between 18-24 being the most likely to forgo the wardrobe.

As well as clogging up the house with stacks of laundry, Brits are doing anything they can to avoid putting a wash on.

More than one in 10 (12 per cent), say they wear a t-shirt up to four times before giving it a wash, 28 per cent say underwear is good for two wears before washing, and five per cent say they will wear their underwear six times before putting it in the wash.

As many as 31 per cent will leave the house in unironed clothes and 25 per cent say they would happily attend a job interview in creased clothes.

Philips’ in-house product expert Lamprini Fameli said: “It’s clear that Brits are falling out of love with their laundry routine, leaving clothes unironed and stacked around the house for weeks or months at a time.