Twenty-four teams of four took part in the annual event, named the Hugh Thomas Memorial Golf Day in memory of a much-loved Bellway employee who died from cancer in 2022.

The day, which was held at Radyr Golf Club was hosted by Daniel Shone, head of sales at Bellway Wales, and Rachel Singers, PA to Bellway Wales managing director Andy Backhouse.

Approximately £4,000 was raised at the event, and this figure has been double-matched by Bellway to reach a total of £12,111.

Daniel said: “It was a fantastic occasion which was enjoyed by everyone who took part. We would like to say a big thank you to all the players – from Bellway and from our suppliers – and to the wonderful staff at Radyr Golf Club who provided impeccable service throughout the day.

“This event was the third Hugh Thomas Memorial Day which made it a bittersweet experience for everyone who knew Hugh.

"It was sad to mark the fact that we have lost a much-loved and well-respected colleague, but it felt good to be taking part in something, in his name, which will help raise funds for a very worthy cause."

Cancer Research UK has been Bellway’s nominated charity for the past eight years. The housebuilder has raised more than £3 million nationally for the cause since then and has set a £4 million fundraising target for the end of this year.

Bellway Wales is currently building at developments in Monmouthshire, Cardiff, Swansea, Mid Glamorgan, and Gloucestershire.