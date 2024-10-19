A study by GetByBus, a bus travel expert, analysed government data from more than 300 local authorities across Great Britain.

They looked at several metrics related to public transport, including bus and train stops per square mile, train station usage per capita, and the percentage of bus and train journeys to work.

The number of taxis, airports, and private hire vehicles per 100,000 people were also considered.

Each area was ranked and scored out of 100.

Cardiff was the 10th best city for public transport, according to the study.

The city has 31.02 bus stops and 1.04 rail stops per square mile.

The average person in Cardiff uses a train station 41.84 times each year, and 7.38 per cent of journeys to work are made by bus.

Cardiff also ranks in the top 12 per cent of areas for taxis per 100,000 residents, with 191.65.

Overall, the city scored 58.35 out of 100.

This makes Cardiff the best city in Wales for public transport.

Glasgow was named the best city in Great Britain for public transport, with a score of 71.83.

Liverpool, Watford, Reading, and Manchester made up the rest of the top five.

At the other end of the scale, Richmondshire, Dumfries and Galloway, and Staffordshire Moorlands scored less than 15 out of 100.

The worst area in Wales for public transport was Powys, with a score of 16.79.

Ante Dagelić, CEO of GetByBus, said: "With workers, students, and others relying on public transport daily, it is vital for links across Great Britain to be strong and reliable.

"England tends to be the strongest nation in Great Britain for public transport, with eight of the top 10 locations found here, while Wales and Scotland each have one area in the top ranking.

"While bus journeys in Great Britain have fallen from just over 5 billion in 2013 to a little over 3.7 billion in 2023, some areas are still heavily reliant on these services, with one in four workers in areas like Edinburgh taking the bus on their regular commute."