Between the beginning of April and the end of September, more than 2.8 million people visited the city centre.

This was 3.3 per cent up on the same period the previous year while the Wales figure showed a 4.6 per cent decrease and in the UK it was 1 per cent down.

"I have worked in Newport pre-covid and post-covid and I would definitely say that it is getting busier slowly but surely," said Luke Salvi, 23, who works in Newport and was out shopping for his upcoming holiday to Spain.

Former Newport mayor and mayoress Glen and Glenys Jarvis were out in town and said the same - that it has been noticeably busier post-covid.

They enjoy the social aspect of coming into Newport city centre. (Image: Newsquest) "We like to come into town every day for a coffee and other things. It gets us out of the house and gives us something to do," said Glenys.

"It was nice to see it so busy last weekend with the food festival, and it has been getting noticeably busier anyway within the past year."

Councillor Batrouni, leader of Newport City Council, said: “It is clear from official figures that the number of visitors to the city centre is continuing to increase year on year, which is fantastic news.

“More and more people are rediscovering that the city centre has much to offer as it continues to adapt to changing times. We are proud of our independent retailers and leisure businesses, which currently make up more than 60 per cent of the businesses in the city centre

“We are at the early stages of regeneration, which is breathing new life into the city centre and into historic buildings such as Newport Market which has now become a dynamic must-visit destination, not only for people from Newport but to many others across Wales and the West.

“There is also the regrowth of our vibrant music and nightlife offering, particularly in the High Street area, which I know is catching the attention of music lovers and industry watchers up and down the country.

“However, we know there is more to do and we are not complacent. We have to build on this success. We are determined to continue to redevelop Newport city centre as a more vibrant place to work, live, shop and spend free time.”

As much as members of the public had noticed the increased footfall in the city centre, many recognised that they preferred shopping in Cwmbran, due to the wider variety of shops, better bus services and free parking.

Most shoppers highlighted the 'sad-state' of friars walk, which currently has around 11 vacant units, with 'Friars Walk OG' TGI Friday's recently announcing closure.

They agreed that Friars Walk, like many town centres across the country, has not recovered post-covid, despite the obvious increase in footfall.

