The survey is part of Torfaen County Borough Council’s commitment to improving well-being through active lifestyles, as well as the potential to transform the area into a leisure destination.

The consultation aims to identify the sports and activities people enjoy and how they discover them. It also seeks to pinpoint areas where provision is lacking and understand the barriers that prevent participation.

The survey is open until noon on November 4 2024. To take part, visit the council’s Get Involved website.

The feedback collected will help shape the council’s Communities Well-being Sports and Leisure Strategy which aims to make leisure opportunities more accessible, support exceptional sporting talent, and highlight the impact of sports and leisure on well-being.

Stuart Lawrence, sports development manager at the council, said: “We want to ensure that Torfaen becomes a top leisure destination in the future, including, utilising its natural landscape to attract visitors for various activities and events.

“Supporting local sports clubs to become community hubs and ensuring the right facilities are in the right places are key components of this vision.”

Councillor Fiona Cross, executive member for communities, said: “This consultation is an important step towards achieving our county plan objectives around health and well-being.

"Our goal is to create a vibrant, active community where sports and leisure play a central role in enhancing quality of life.”

“By understanding the needs and preferences of our residents, we can provide the opportunity for them to engage in physical activities that promote a healthier lifestyle.”

The Communities Well-Being Sports & Leisure Strategy will be presented to the council in December, with regular updates posted on the Get Involved Torfaen website.