This comes after data revealed the average rent price in Cardiff has reached £1,043 per month, increasing by 10 percent over the past year.

Dandara, a local housebuilder, said homeownership offers 'lower monthly payments compared to renting,' along with potential long-term financial growth and a sense of financial security.

The company is selling new homes at its Sant Silian development in St Mellons, just outside the city.

The development offers two, three, and four-bedroom homes for almost the same price as the city's current average rental costs.

Dandara is also offering a range of incentives and schemes to help buyers get on the property ladder, including contributions towards land tax, part exchange packages, and a scheme called Moving Made Easy.

The Wales Help to Buy scheme allows buyers to put down a five per cent deposit on a home worth up to £300,000, with a 75 per cent mortgage and a 20 per cent equity loan from the Welsh government.

Diane Gwyther, Cascade Mortgages' director, said: "Buying a home rather than renting often offers significant advantages, both financially and in terms of long-term stability.

"One key benefit is that mortgage payments can be more predictable and often cheaper than rent.

"While renting provides flexibility, it doesn’t build equity or offer the same security that owning a home does."

Sant Silian is currently selling two, three, and four-bedroom homes with prices starting from £286,995 for a two-bedroom home.