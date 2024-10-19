Newport Magistrates' Court heard how Rebecca Dunnicliff was arrested following the offence at Waitrose in Monmouth.

Katie Baldwin, prosecuting, said the crime was committed last month on Saturday, September 21.

The 50-year-old defendant, of Russell Street, Gloucester was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

Dunnicliff was made the subject of a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

She must pay £798 in compensation and costs.