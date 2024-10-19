A WOMAN was caught after stealing “multiple bottles of alcohol” worth £713 from a supermarket.
Newport Magistrates' Court heard how Rebecca Dunnicliff was arrested following the offence at Waitrose in Monmouth.
Katie Baldwin, prosecuting, said the crime was committed last month on Saturday, September 21.
The 50-year-old defendant, of Russell Street, Gloucester was sentenced to a 12-month community order.
Dunnicliff was made the subject of a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement.
She must pay £798 in compensation and costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here