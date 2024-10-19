Dr Taher Mahmud wants people to mark World Osteoporosis Day on October 20 by finding out if they are at risk of developing the condition which increases the risk of fractures.

The consultant rheumatologist at the London Osteoporosis Clinic said: "I want people to find out about their risk factors so we can all take steps to improve our bone health and say no to fragile bones."

There are an estimated 3.5 million people in the UK who suffer from osteoporosis – of 5.2% of the population. Prevalence increases with age and women are significantly more at risk, with 21.9% of women suffering from the condition over the age of 50, compared to 6.7% of men.

Dr Mahmud’s free five-minute quiz at www.thesticksandstones.org/test-yourself/asks participants about their height, weight, lifestyle and current medication - and signposts how these factors can impact bone health.