Molly Leonard has been living with anorexia for more than 10 years and was first diagnosed aged 19 after secretly battling the eating disorder while in school.

Molly said: “I have been struggling with this eating disorder since I was 15, secretly working out in the middle of the night so that my parents didn’t know and giving away my food in school. It wasn’t until I was diagnosed while at university that I realised that this isn’t normal.

“I didn't want this eating disorder to rule my life, it had been far too long.”

Molly reached out to The King’s Trust in 2022 during her last hospital admission after she was introduced to it by her occupational therapist.

He suggested the enterprise programme as he saw potential in her crafting hobby.

She said: “Craft has always been a passion of mine. It became an outlet for me when I had nothing else in my life, it was something I could do wherever I was and gave me a sort of satisfaction of achievement.”

Molly embraced each moment of the enterprise programme and launched ‘Craft with Me Molly Bee’ where she provides mindful craft workshops designed to improve general mental wellbeing for groups of children, young people, and adults.

Since launching, Molly has also secured her first job in more than five years, gone back into education, and received funding to further develop her business.

Molly said: “I was so shocked and honoured to find out I’d been nominated, I’m just me, doing my best! I want to help people by sharing what’s helped me overcome huge challenges in life.”

Molly was one of four finalists for the award. The winner will be invited to receive their award and special recognition at the star-studded award ceremony on October 24.