Energy bills for this period are likely to be £149 a year more expensive for the average household after Ofgem raised its energy price cap.

The cap does not set the maximum a household will pay for their energy but limits the amount providers can charge them per unit of gas or electricity, so those who use more energy will pay more.

Energy debt is a huge problem as prices remain high.

While there are some big things you can do – like installing solar panels – experts at MoneyMagpie have provided some easy and cheap ways to save money.

Follow these tips and you’ll see easy savings on your next energy bill.

Turn your curtains thermal

This is one of my favourite hacks because it doesn’t even mean you have to buy new curtains for your home. Unpick the lining on your existing curtains and sew in a PVC shower curtain before relining them.

Yes, it’s that simple! The PVC barrier helps keep the heat in your home and you won’t see any difference in how they look on the outside.

Wrap your windows

While we’re looking at our windows, those of us with single glazing can invest in inexpensive thermal film. This won’t affect how much light comes through, but can make your windows more heat retentive in winter.

Avoid pesky draughts

Ever got a chill down the back of your spine while watching TV? It’s not a ghost! It’s your draughty doors. Draught excluder tape is really cheap and eliminates those cold gusts of wind.

Use your smart meter to be energy aware

If you have a smart meter installed, put the display where you can see it. It will show your household energy spend in near-real time to help you make simple changes that could reduce your bills. If you don’t have one installed yet, you can request a smart meter at no extra cost from your energy supplier.

Finally, remember to switch off! Keeping things on standby can make your energy bill rocket without you even realising. Turn things off at the wall instead of leaving them on standby – and switch lights off when you leave a room. It’s that easy to save hundreds on your energy bill!