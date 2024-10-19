The abbey, which fell into ruin 500 years ago, is at the beginning of a five-year conservation project to ensure it will remain standing for years to come.

The first phase of the construction project began in August included the brushing off loose and flaking stonework to expose the sound, untouched surfaces.

Peter Fox, MS for Monmouthshire, said: “The abbey has welcomed visitors and worshippers alike for almost 700 years, and I am glad this place of such history will continue to play such a vital role in Monmouthshire.

"This ambitious five-year conservation project is a credit to all of those involved, ensuring that the abbey will continue to stand as a place of peace and tranquillity for all who visit.”

“I look forward to watching its progress and visiting again when it is complete.”

Chris Wilson, head of conservation Cadw, said: “The church has been closed to the public while essential conservation works are developed to prevent further loss of masonry and make it safe for visitors.

"To do this we will have built a very high and heavy scaffold to reach and repair the weathered and crumbling sandstone on the church’s upper walls.

“Peter Fox was extremely privileged to be able to climb up the scaffolding, at Tintern Abbey, to see the work that is underway in conserving this historic treasure.”