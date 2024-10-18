In September, Queen musician May revealed he had a minor stroke but told fans he was having a good recovery.

At the time, he told fans he could still play guitar despite temporarily losing control of one of his arms, The Mirror reports.

Dobson was seen on Loose Women this morning (October 18) where she updated viewers of May’s condition.

Brian May is 'stable' following minor stroke

She said: "Thank you for asking. I'm very happy to say, sitting here now, he is stable. It was a bolt from the blue and a big wake up call for us both.

"We think we can charge through life, and do the things we want to do, and failing and succeeding.

“And you never think about that inevitable moment when you have to slow down.

“This did make him - and me too - think you're not getting any younger and at some point, you are going to have to face the prospect that you can't do the things you want to do."

The newspaper said Dobson was emotional while saying: "You really have to slow down and start making compromises. It's been quite a shock in the way, but not a massive shock because thank God he's alright!"

May was treated at Frimley Hospital in Surrey and his condition has improved.

When he had his health scare, he told fans he wasn't allowed to do some things and asked for people to not get in contact with him.

In a video, he said: "So, the good news is I’m OK. I'm just doing what I’m told, which is basically nothing. I’m not allowed to go out - well, I’m not allowed to drive, not allowed to get on a plane, not allowed to raise the heart rate too high."

Loose Women airs on weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.