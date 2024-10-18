The new route from Manchester Airport to Tel Aviv will run twice a week by Arkia Israeli Airlines and the first took off this week.

The firm's website allows customers to book return journeys departing the UK on a Monday or Friday and promotes the Israeli capital as a tourist destination.

The UK Government is currently advising against all non-essential travel to the location and all travel to other dangerous areas of the troubled country.

British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Wizz Air have either suspended or continued to delay flights to Israel following an escalation of hostilities in the Middle East in August.

Facebook users were left in shock when news of the bi-weekly flights was posted on Wednesday.

One said: "This has got to be a joke."

Another sarcastically commented: "I see that doing well as the demand to travel to Israel must be sky high."

A third said: "No thank you."

A fourth claimed: "I work at Manchester Airport. I cleaned [the aeroplane] on Monday."

The UK's Government's most recent safety warning on Monday [October 14] marks Tel Aviv as an amber zone, meaning non-essential travel is advised against.

Arkia Israeli Airlines is Israel's second-largest airline and their head office is at Sde Dov Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Manchester Airport declined to comment but confirmed a flight left their airport to Tel Aviv on Monday, October 14.

Arkia Israeli Airlines were contacted for comment.