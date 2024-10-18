South Wales Argus
Live - Road closed and delays after crash on busy road

Live - Road closed and delays after crash on busy road

traffic
Emergency
Chepstow
By Elen Johnston

  • Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Newport Road in Caldicot.
  • The road is closed and traffic is being diverted.
  • The public is asked by police to avoid the area.

