Twenty-eight local authorities, businesses, and universities from across South Wales and Western England have launched the Western Gateway’s 'Plan for Sustainable Growth' to double the size of the cross border economy by 2050, adding an extra £250bn to the UK economy.

The 2024 Convention of the Western Gateway, presented by SSE Energy Solutions, featured a packed line up of UK and Welsh Ministers, Business leaders, academics, charities and local authorities discussing how it can be put into practice.

Businesses gather in Newport to agree to double the size of the Wales and West England economy (Image: Submitted) Organisations included Associated British Ports, Ogi, Wales and West Utilities, Bristol Airport, Vantage Data Centres and Transport for Wales alongside many more.

Nathan Sanders, managing director for SSE Energy Solutions, said: "Strategic collaborations, like our new partnership with the Western Gateway, are vital to accelerating the net zero transition and delivering meaningful social value for communities across the UK.

“By leveraging our collective industry expertise and resources, we can fast-track the deployment of affordable, clean, and reliable energy solutions for communities and businesses throughout the Western Gateway, stimulating sustainable economic growth and creating green jobs.

“We see huge potential to drive clean economic growth at scale in the Western Gateway.”

Sarah Williams-Gardener, chairman of the Western Gateway, said: “Our plan is promoting grass root solutions which can help unblock routes to new investment, support our innovative economy and better connect communities who are at risk of being left behind.

"I look forward to working with both Governments to deliver on our potential over the years to come.”

Cllr Huw Thomas, leader of Cardiff Council and vice-chairman of the Western Gateway, said: "Based on evidence, this plan demonstrates that we as a region are ready to be partners with governments in both England and Wales to provide the solutions to deliver for our economy.”