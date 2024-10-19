Ian Price worked with Acorn by Synergie between 1996 and 2005 and was instrumental in helping it through a significant growth period.

After recently retiring as director of CBI Wales, Mr Price is now supporting local companies including Acorn in a non-executive capacity.

He will also be undertaking work for Thomas Carroll Group PLC, VIBE Youth CIC and Gower College Swansea.

Mr Price said: “I’m really looking forward to supporting Acorn with its continued success. I owe Acorn a great deal - I learnt so much in my first stint with the business, and it set me up perfectly to move on to the CBI.

"It’s now my turn to use what I’ve learnt in my 19 years at the CBI to help Acorn to continue to grow and prosper.”

Acorn by Synergie managing director Bernard Ward said: “I am absolutely delighted to be welcoming Ian Price back to Acorn by Synergie in a business advisory capacity almost 20 years after he was last with us.

“Ian’s knowledge and expertise will be extremely valuable to Acorn and its current focuses, including our new Acorn Impact strategy where, over the next three years, we are pledging 10,000 hours of company time to enhancing social mobility in local communities.”