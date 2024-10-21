Teenager James Graham’s actions on Lamb Close in Newport could have had “catastrophic consequences”, a judge told him.

The 19-year-old had gone to his home nearby to get two kitchen knives while involved in a row with another group of people on January 1.

Mari Watkins, prosecuting, said Graham had chased after the gang but then “turned” on neighbour Thomas Reardon who was trying to calm him down.

MORE NEWS: Uncle and nephew caught selling drugs

Mr Reardon was with his partner and a friend, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

“The defendant was shouting, ‘I’m going to gut you. I’m going to f****** kill you,’” Miss Watkins revealed.

“He was waving the knives in their faces.”

Graham was arrested after armed police officers were sent to the scene.

The defendant, of Scott Close, Newport admitted two counts of possession of a knife in public and affray.

His barrister Alice Sykes asked the court to take into account her client’s young age, his early guilty pleas and his previous good character with no conviction recorded against him.

She added: “He is deeply ashamed of his actions.

“There is clearly a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in this case and in my submission that's evidenced in the pre-sentence report.”

The judge, Recorder Victoria Hillier, told Graham: “This must have been a very frightening experience for all those involved.

“You have accepted that you were very drunk at the time.”

She continued: “The consequences could have been catastrophic.

“This whole incident was completely avoidable.”

Graham was sent to a young offender institution for 10 months but suspended for 18 months.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant has to wear a sobriety tag for 90 days after being made the subject of an alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement.

Graham will also have to pay a £187 victim surcharge and £100 towards prosecution costs.