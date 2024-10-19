Council teams have organised activities for children of all ages, and abilities, in venues across the city during the school break.

The youth and play service, together with early years, are holding sessions from Monday, October 28 until Friday November 1, which will include number tots, family activities, arts and crafts, spooky slime and film club.

Disabled children and young people, along with their parents/carers, are invited to attend a family play session being held by the disabled children’s team.

For tickets to this event go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/family-play-session-sesiwn-chwarae-ir-teulu-tickets-736386701447?aff=oddtdtcreator

City libraries also have half term fun sessions planned as follows: Bettws Library, October 28, 11am to noon; Rogerstone Library, October 29, 2.30pm to 3.30pm; Caerleon Library, October 30, 11am to noon; Central Library, October 31, 11am to noon; Malpas Library, November 1, 11am to noon; and Tredegar House, November 1, 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

The Multiply team are also holding two family sessions in Tredegar House and Old Pill Library.

On October 28, from 10am to 2pm, there will be a fun-filled treasure hunt with exciting maths challenges along the way. No booking needed, just turn up and join in. There is a charge for parking (free for National Trust members).

On November 1, from 10am to 1pm, a creative workshop is being held in the old library In Temple Street where you can craft your own gifts including lip balms, bath bombs and wax melts. Limited spaces are available – email multiply@newport.gov.uk.