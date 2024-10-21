Lauren Blackstock, the daughter of Abner Blackstock, the first Welsh cruiserweight boxer has said she will remember her sporting legend father "by his big smile and high cheekbones".

Mr Blackstock, who passed away on Saturday, September 7, was born in Jamaica and became a two-time Welsh ABA champion.

He had 33 pro contests between 1985 and 1990, winning nine and drawing one, including a disqualification victory over Ulster-based Panamanian Victor Cordoba, who was later to claim the WBA super-middle belt.

Daughter Lauren recalled her "great memories" of her father from times gone by in her childhood.

She reminisced: "I remember when I was young my dad taking me to Saint Joe’s boxing club in Newport and us messing around the boxing ring.

"I particularly remember him lifting me up to punch a speed ball and me not really knowing what I was doing but found it fun."

Memories from her childhood were not the only things Lauren will remember from spending time with her father, with a much more recent memory sticking out for her from earlier this year.

She said: "Most recently, I took Dad to Barry Island for his birthday. I made us an egg and bacon sandwich with some nice fresh hard dough bread I had just bought from London.

"We sat in the car, ate them then walked along the front. The sun was shining and it was a beautiful day in February."

Lauren said she was always very close to her father, and will always remember him "as he was my dad", but believes she will always recall him in the years to come by "his big smile and high cheekbones".

Despite his well-documented success in the ring over the years, as he was the first Welshman to become the cruiserweight champion, Lauren wants her father to be remembered for his love of garage music as well as his boxing, and for "being a real party animal".

Despite the difficult times ahead for the family, Lauren has found some comfort in knowing she will see her father again one day.

She explained: "Obviously I’m upset and I have time when I cry. But what gives me peace and comfort is that I know my Dad accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and saviour.

"Therefore I know he is in Heaven and I will see him again."



The funeral of Abner 'Lloyd' Augustus Blackstock will take place on Friday, October 25, starting with a procession from Tovey Bros at 10.20am to Warehouse Church in Newport at 11am, followed by a visit to St Woolos Cemetery in Newport.

The service will be followed by a reception at the Muffler Club in Maesglas, Newport.