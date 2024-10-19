The wind farm will have the potential to generate power equivalent to the needs of approximately 50,000 homes on a site around 10 miles north of Newport.

The proposed Abertillery Wind Farm has a planned capacity of approximately 36 MW with each turbine having a maximum tip height of up to 200m.

If approved it will be located between Abertillery and Abersychan, straddling the local authority boundaries of Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen county borough councils.

Alongside any future community benefit package, RWE has also been discussing proposals for part shared ownership with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, which will further benefit the local area.

Oliver Piper, RWE's project manager leading on the development, said: “This submission is the latest milestone in a project which began in 2020 and I would like to thank everyone who has contributed by taking the time to attend our community events and share their thoughts on the proposals.

“If approved, the Abertillery Wind Farm and its associated community package will directly benefit the community, support local businesses and supply chains, supporting Wales’ ambition of meeting 100 per cent of our electricity consumption from renewables by 2035.”

Elli Fry, corporate director of regeneration and community services for Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for the council which not only supports our priority to respond to the nature and climate crisis, but the commercial investment offers an opportunity to deliver wider benefits which will support communities in Blaenau Gwent to thrive.”

The planning application will be considered by Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW), with a final decision by the Welsh Ministers anticipated in 2025.