Phoebe Pearce, 25, of Harlequin Drive, created a new snapchat account just to be able to contact the victim, who she first connected with aged 23, with the girl aged 14.

Pearce was handed a five year sexual harm prevention order in 2022, after she groomed and had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl when she was aged 23.

Newport Crown Court heard on October 18, that Pearce has since breached this order by reconnecting with the victim, who is now aged 16, by asking her to add her on twitch, a popular gaming platform, as well as on her new snapchat account.

Prosecutor Tabitha Walker said: "The victim contacted Pearce, who responded and asked her to call. Pearce later messaged the girl telling her, 'don't contact me on this snapchat account, the police can see.'"

"In February 2024, a month after the complainant's 16th birthday, she sent a single indecent image of herself to Miss Pearce," the prosecution told the court.

"The image was of the victim's breasts."

As part of Pearce's sexual harm prevention order she was not allowed to contact any female children, or possess any devices that could access the internet.

She breached this not only by replying to the victim but also as "she was found to be using two PlayStation's, a Nokia burner phone and a Samsung smartphone, which all had internet access."

Pearce was sent to custody in April 2024 and appeared in court today from Eastwood Park Prison in Bristol.

Appearing in her defence, Emma Harris told the court Pearce was someone who has experienced trauma in her childhood, and as a result is "not as mature as a typical woman her age."

"Though undiagnosed, she has traits of ADHD and autism. She clearly needs some help."

Phoebe Pearce was sentenced by Recorder David Harris to 17 months imprisonment, who also issued her a new 5-year long sexual harm prevention order.

"You were arrested on January 7, 2024, when the child's mother discovered you had regained contact," said Recorder Harris upon sentencing.

"You were later bailed but arrested a second time when police discovered your devices.

"The victim was vulnerable and you were aware of the power imbalance between you.

"You met a child following a series of sexual grooming and disobeyed the orders made against you."

Pearce will serve half the sentence, 8.5 months, before being released on licence.

Her time spent in custody while awaiting her sentence counts, and so she should be released early in January next year.