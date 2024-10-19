We at the Argus love Newport Market, and pizza, so we went along to meet owners Nano and Ali Tortorella, both aged 31, to hear a bit about their journey to opening a pizza shop in Newport, and to see if the pizza slices are as 'gourmet' as they claim them to be.

Pizza Boyz is a family-run business, with the family being half Italian and half Welsh.

Ali and Nano grew up with their Italian father making them pizza on Fridays, which led to them selling slices at their local football club before opening a restaurant in Swansea city centre.

Since then they have taken the indoor food market scene by storm and opened in Wine Street Market, Albert Hall and now it's sister site, Newport Market.

Newport Market is the first place they will be offering the 'Romana' style pizza slices, which have a thick, airy and crispy base.

I tried the pepperoni slice, drizzled in hot honey, (which was my favourite), as well as their pesto vegan option and the classic Margherita.

Not only were the slices delicious, they were a different style to anything I had ever tried before, making it in my opinion a more unique and worthwhile thing to order when choosing what to go for at the market.

The Tortorella brothers said: "We are super excited to join this lovely market and to try something new with the Romana slices."

"We think it is going to go well and hope that everyone loves it as much as we do.

"Next time you are visiting Newport Market, come and give us a try."

Pizza Boyz will follow the market's standard opening hours of 12-9pm Wednesday- Saturday and 12-5pm on Sundays.

Their grand opening is on Wednesday, October 23, and alongside the pizza slices, they will be offering cannoli's in three flavours: Hazelnut, Sicilian Lemon and Pistachio.