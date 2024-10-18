SOUTH WALES POLICE have launched an appeal to find a missing 62-year-old woman who was last seen on CCTV footage.
Pamela Swandt, 63, of Cardiff has been reported missing and there are concerns for her welfare.
She was last seen at 11.05am this morning (October 18) in Whitchurch and can be seen on CCTV.
If you have any information contact South Wales Police with the reference number 2400347158.
You can contact South Wales Police using live chat, online or by calling 101.
#HELPUSFIND l Pamela Swandt, 62, from #Cardiff has been reported missing and there is concern for her welfare.— South Wales Police (@swpolice) October 18, 2024
Last seen at 11.05am this morning leaving Tesco in #Whitchurch and can be seen here on CCTV.
Ref: 2400347158.https://t.co/WQSePX7JMP
Always call 999 in an emergency. pic.twitter.com/YKAfQXxP7g
