National Highways have said this closure will cause "substantial disruption" for those travelling on the M4 motorway this weekend.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "We’ll be closing the M4 north of Bristol for a full weekend in October. This closure is part of works on the A432 Badminton Road Bridge.

"The M4 will be closed in both directions between junctions 18 and 19 from 7pm Friday 18 October to 6am Monday 21 October.

"During the closure, we’ll be digging trenches under the motorway. The trenches will allow utilities to be diverted that are currently within the bridge. The bridge is then due to be demolished next year.

"Where possible, noisy work will be completed during the day so that overnight noise is kept to a minimum.

"A local diversion route will be in place, which is expected to be very busy, please follow diversion signs and not satnavs."

Map shows the diversion route in blue. (Image: National Highways)

"This is one of the busiest sections of motorway in the south west. The closure is likely to cause substantial disruption.

"We carefully plan our schemes to limit any inconvenience. However, sometimes it's not possible to carry out the work needed without a closure.

"Our message for anyone who plans to travel on the M4 around Bristol is to avoid the area if you can. If that's not possible, please allow yourself plenty of extra time to complete your journey via the signed diversion routes.

"If we are unable to complete our work as planned, the M4 junction 18 to 19 will be closed again from 7pm Friday 25 October to 6am Monday 28 October. We’ll post more information here and on our social media channels."