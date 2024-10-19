The collision closed Newport Road in Caldicot for hours yesterday, Friday October 18.

Since the incident, police are appealing for witnesses to help with their enquiries.

A spokesperson said: "Gwent Police is appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a quad bike in Caldicot which took place shortly after 1.10pm on Friday 18 October.

"We received a report that a red and white quad bike had collided with a wall and a parked car on Newport Road near to The Measure Inn pub.

"The rider of the quad bike, a man in his 50s, is currently in hospital with serious injuries.

"If you witnessed the collision, were in the area at the time or have dashcam footage that could assist officers with their investigation then please get in contact.

"You can do so by contacting us via the website, calling 101, or sending us a direct message quoting log reference 227 of 18/10/24.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details."