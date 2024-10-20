PC Huw Orphan, 31, from Newport "back-kicked" PC Amy Burley as they argued while climbing the stairs at their family home after a night shift.

A court heard new mum Ms Burley was taken to hospital where medics found she had suffered a broken bone in her back.

The couple had a five-month old baby at the time – and rowed when Orphan returned from a shift at 1am.

Ms Burley was following Orphan up the stairs in the home when the Gwent Police officer "back-kicked" her and she fell down.

Orphan told the court he was trying to "jump" out of his wife's way as she tried to "swipe or grab" at his leg and he made contact with her.

Cardiff Crown Court heard she fell and broke a bone in her back and was given a brace to wear by medics.

Orphan also grabbed her by the wrists and pinned her to the floor on an earlier occasion causing her bruising.

Orphan was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and actual bodily harm (ABH) following a five-day trial.

Ms Burley told the court the couple had met in late 2017 when they were both working for Gwent Police and married and moved in together two years later.

But Ms Burley – already a mum of two – said their relationship deteriorated after the premature birth of their child in December that year and they fought over "petty" or "trivial" matters.

She said her ex-husband grabbed her by the wrists and forced her to the floor after they argued about him not sterilising a baby's bottle.

She said: "He just wanted to hurt me."

The court heard that a month following the stairs attack the couple had split up and Ms Burley contacted police chiefs asking for advice on how to make a complaint against her husband.

Ms Burley said her injuries had a lasting effect on her.

“I’m still in a lot of pain,” she said. "I can’t run around after my children, go into a soft play centre or kick a ball with them.”

The Recorder of Cardiff Tracey Lloyd-Clarke adjourned the case for pre-sentence reports.

Orphan, now of Barry, will return to court for sentence on Friday, October 25.

But he was banned from ever working in the police again after a disciplinary hearing held by Gwent Police earlier this month.

He resigned hours before the disciplinary hearing when he was sacked.

Temporary Chief Constable Mark Hobrough revealed he was "appalled and disgusted".

He said: “Our community deserve the best and I’m not prepared to accept this level of behaviour.

“Domestic abuse offences are among the most serious that police officers investigate.

“I know this will have an impact on the trust of victims to report these extremely serious offences to us and I would like you to know that we are committed to bringing offenders to justice and safeguarding victims.

“There is no place in Gwent Police or our communities for perpetrators of abuse.”