Mother-of-five Alice Webb, 34, died on September 23 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, just hours after having the liquid BBL procedure, which is believed to have been done at a clinic in the West of England.

Two people were arrested in the days after Alice's death, on suspicion of manslaughter.

Upon hearing this news, South Wales Aesthetics are speaking out to educate people on the risks of getting treatments from people who are not medical professionals.

They, alongside aestheticians across the country, are appealing for the government to impose more serious regulations surrounding the issuing of fillers, botox and other beauty procedures.

What is a BBL?





BBL is a treatment designed to make buttocks bigger, more rounded or lifted. It can be offered as a surgical or non-surgical procedure.

Surgical BBLs involve inserting silicone-filled implants and/or removing fat from other parts of the body before injecting it into the buttocks.

Non-surgical BBLs - like the one Ms Webb is believed to have had - involves injecting dermal filler into the buttocks.

"It is such a tragic case. These 'medical professionals' are changing people's faces and bodies which is making a huge impact on their lives," said Kinga Syska-Kiryluk, the registered nurse at South Wales Aesthetics.

"It should bear so much more responsibility, and consequences, if and when things go wrong.

"There are people doing botox for £60. I think to myself, 'what are they actually using?'

"In the past, clients have brought me medication they have bought online, on the black market, and asked me to inject them with it.

"How can they even access these prescriptions? The client said obtaining it was 'easy'."

"It should not need to take a mother-of-five to die, for people to reflect on the dangers of these things."

Sofia and Kinga are both aesthetics practitioners for South Wales Aesthetics.

Both have stressed how important it is to find a practitioner who knows when to say "no."

"You see some poor women, and men, walking around with over filled lips and other things," said Sofia Cahill.

"A trusted practitioner will be honest with you and tell you if you don't need something done.

"We at South Wales Aesthetics have partnered with other medical professionals to help clients understand why they want to change themselves, in hopes long-term, irreversible adjustments are not the only answer in them becoming confident."

