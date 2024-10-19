Yesterday, Friday, October 18, emergency services were called to the Pembrokeshire village of Clynderwen.

Police were asked to attend by the Welsh Ambulance Trust over welfare concerns for a four-month-old boy.

Police attendee at around 1.45pm. They have confirmed that the infant died at the scene.

Dyfed Powys Police said today that a teenage woman and a man in his 20s have been arrested as part of their investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “Two people have been arrested as Dyfed-Powys Police investigates the death of a baby in Clynderwen, Pembrokeshire.

“A 19-year-old woman and 23-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed that two emergency ambulances, a high acuity response unit paramedic, one duty operational manager and a co-responder from Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service Critical care was delivered by air ambulance paramedics.

The spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday (18 October) shortly after 1:30pm to reports of an incident in Clunderwen. We sent two emergency ambulances, one Cymru high acuity response unit paramedic, one duty operational manager and a co-responder from Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service.

“Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter.”